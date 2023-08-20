11 laborers dead in North Waziristan bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 11 labourers were killed on the spot while other two injured after a landmine blast near Gulmir Kot area of North Waziristan district on early Sunday morning.

As per details, the North Waziristan district administration said that the blast occurred when a vehicle hit a land mine, a private news channel reported.

The injured and bodies have been shifted to a local hospital.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off investigations.