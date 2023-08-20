Open Menu

11 Labourers Killed, Two Injured In Terrorist Attack In North Waziristan: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

11 labourers killed, two injured in terrorist attack in North Waziristan: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 11 labourers were killed and two others injured when unidentified terrorists blew up their vehicle with explosive devices in North Waziristan tribal district, police said Sunday.

The vehicle of labourers was attacked at Shawal valley in North Waziristan near Pak-Afgan border.

The bodies and injured victims were shifted to the hospital. The victims belonged to Makin and Wana of South Waziristan tribal district.

