11 law breakers arrested

The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 11 law breakers in actions liquor suppliers, illegal arm owners and Tenancy Act violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested 11 law breakers in actions liquor suppliers, illegal arm owners and Tenancy Act violators.

According to the police spokesman, six accused were detained on the recovery of 36 litres of liquor, and arms and ammunition during operations in the areas of Sadiqabad, Westridge, Kallar Syedan, Dhamial, Gujar Khan and Ratta Amral police stations.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police took six persons into custody for violating the Tenancy Act.