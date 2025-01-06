11 law violators nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) District police nabbed 11 law violators,here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman,police raided at different localities and netted Allah Ditta,Shamshair,Ghulam Qadir,Sultan,Nouman,Sikandar,Talib,Sibtain,Khursheed,Khaleel and Arham.

Police also recovered nine pistols,three guns,three rounds,111 liters of liquor,2 kg Hashish and 1 kg of opium from their possessions.

Further investigation was underway.