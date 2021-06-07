11 lawbreakers arrested

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 11 accused besides, recovering over 950 grams charras, 10 liters liquor, four bottles of liquor, two 30 bore pistols and a rifle from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 11 accused besides, recovering over 950 grams charras, 10 liters liquor, four bottles of liquor, two 30 bore pistols and a rifle from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, City and Saddar Wah police held Muhammad Hammad and Rafaqat for having 150 and 400 grams charras respectively.

Bani, New Town, Sadiqabad, Airport and Saddar Baroni police held Ashfaq, Yaseen, Adil, Naveed and Ibrahim Munawar on recovery of 10 liters liquor and four bottles of liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan, Airport and Saddar Wah police rounded up Muhammad Numan, Shamis Farooq and Saqlain and recovered two 30 bore pistols and a rifle from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.