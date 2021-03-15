UrduPoint.com
11 Lawbreakers Including Four Bootleggers, Three POs Netted

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 11 lawbreakers including six for possessing liquor, drugs and weapon, two kite sellers and three POs besides recovering 800 grams hashish, 23 litres liquor, 16 kites, a 30 bore pistol and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line police rounded up Imran Ahmed for possessing a 30 bore pistol.

Morgah police arrested Umar Khan with 800 grams hashish while Westridge police netted Haris ul Hassan for having five liters liquor, Muhammad Bilal with three litres liquor and Malik Umar for carrying five litres liquor.

Gujar Khan police also recovered 10 liters liquor from Abbas Ali. New Town police held two kite flyers and seized 16 kites and two string rolls.

Meanwhile, Cantt, Sadiqabad and Pirwadhai police conducted raids and held Ch. Jameel, Nadeem Iqbal and Shahzad Yousaf, three Proclaimed Offenders.

