11 LESCO officers upgraded to next grade

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) here Saturday gave time-scale up-gradation to 11 officers of its different departments from Grade 18 to 19.

The LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider congratulated all the upgraded officers, asserting that the company is fully committed to the improvement and well-being of its officers. He also appreciated the hard work and efforts of the company's HR Directorate in this regard and encouraged the upgraded officers to work harder for the company and improve the quality of work.

According to the order issued by the LESCO's HR Directorate, the upgraded officers are Deputy Manager (SS&T North Division) Muhammad Ashfaq Malik, Deputy Manager (Street Light Division) Hamad Hasan Shah, Deputy Manager (Operation Civil Line Division) Abdul Khalil, Deputy Manager (P&D) Sadia Inayat, Deputy Manager (P&D) Muhammad Imran Zafar Awan, Deputy Manager (MI-T&G ) Syed Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Manager (P&I Division) Asadullah Butt, Deputy Manager (MM) Muhammad Asif Khan, Deputy Manager (CM Office of DG Mirad) Kamran Masood Khan, Deputy Manager (Operation Gulberg) Aamir Ikram and Deputy Manager (Technical-Nankana Sahib) Muhammad Shahid.