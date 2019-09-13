11 Marble Factories Sealed For Violating Laws
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed 11 marble factories located at Warsak road for flouting environmental regulations.
According to Environment Department, the factories were closed as they were operating without filtration plants.
The harmful waste and marble powder was being discharged at canal water which is used for irrigation purpose.
Besides , environmental pollution these were also major threat to agriculture hazards.
According to concerned authorities, legal action would to taken against all factories for not disposing of as per norms and environmental laws.