Open Menu

11 Marriage Halls Sealed, 91 Fined In 16 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 08:01 PM

11 marriage halls sealed, 91 fined in 16 days

The district administration sealed 11 marriage halls in addition to imposing heavy fine on the managers of 91 other halls and marquees on charge of violating one dish and marriage act during last 16 days in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The district administration sealed 11 marriage halls in addition to imposing heavy fine on the managers of 91 other halls and marquees on charge of violating one dish and marriage act during last 16 days in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that on special direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, a vigorous campaign was launched against violators of one dish and marriage act.

During this drive, the assistant commissioner and other officers of district government inspected 808 marriage halls and marquees during last 16 days and found violation of one dish and marriage act in 91 halls.

Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs.5.948 million on the violators in addition to sealing 11 halls and arresting 10 caterers.

Cases were also got registered against 27 violators and further action against them was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Marriage Progress Government Million

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Regi ..

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Registrar LHC Multan Bench

8 minutes ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed i ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in hospital strike

8 minutes ago
 Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constan ..

Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constantine

8 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiative ..

Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiatives with humanitarian organizati ..

8 minutes ago
 ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem J ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan meets DG WHO

14 minutes ago
Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

14 minutes ago
 GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: S ..

GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: Saqib Rafiq

14 minutes ago
 PSMA Punjab Zone urges govt to avail opportunity t ..

PSMA Punjab Zone urges govt to avail opportunity to export surplus sugar

6 minutes ago
 Inspection team visits Passport Office after recei ..

Inspection team visits Passport Office after receiving complaints

6 minutes ago
 Irrigation department books 64 accused for water t ..

Irrigation department books 64 accused for water theft

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan