11 medical stores cases referred to drug court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred cases of 11 medical stores to a drug court for prosecution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred cases of 11 medical stores to a drug court for prosecution.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while chairing a board meeting here on Friday. He reviewed inspection reports of drug inspectors in addition to examining cases of 28 medical stores found involved in violation of drug acts.

He issued warning to owners of two medical stores whereas cases of 14 medical stores were adjourned till the next meeting.

The DC directed the drug inspectors to accelerate crackdown on manufacturing and sale of spurious drugs and strict action should be taken against quacks who were playing havoc with health of the patients. He said that corruption of functionaries of Health Department would not be tolerated at all.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, District Health officer Dr. Adnan, Secretary District Quality Control Board Sehrish Murtaza and drug inspectors.