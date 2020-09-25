UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Medical Stores Cases Referred To Drug Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

11 medical stores cases referred to drug court

The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred cases of 11 medical stores to a drug court for prosecution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The District Quality Control Board (DQCB) has referred cases of 11 medical stores to a drug court for prosecution.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while chairing a board meeting here on Friday. He reviewed inspection reports of drug inspectors in addition to examining cases of 28 medical stores found involved in violation of drug acts.

He issued warning to owners of two medical stores whereas cases of 14 medical stores were adjourned till the next meeting.

The DC directed the drug inspectors to accelerate crackdown on manufacturing and sale of spurious drugs and strict action should be taken against quacks who were playing havoc with health of the patients. He said that corruption of functionaries of Health Department would not be tolerated at all.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, District Health officer Dr. Adnan, Secretary District Quality Control Board Sehrish Murtaza and drug inspectors.

Related Topics

Corruption Drugs Sale Muhammad Ali All Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Police fines 274 Marine Vessels since Januar ..

16 minutes ago

Development of public health infrastructure priori ..

35 minutes ago

The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWE ..

38 minutes ago

Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenist ..

55 minutes ago

Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan

1 hour ago

Balochistan’s socio-political development is gov ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.