11-member cattle-thief gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested seven of 11 members of an inter-district gang, including the ring leader, involved in cattle theft.

According to police, SHO Kotli Said-Ameer police station, along with a police team, traced the gang and arrested its members.

Those arrested were identified as Kazim, Muhammed Akram, Javed, Badi Hassan, Adeel, Muhammed Hassan Javed and Muhammed Aslam.

The police also recovered one mini truck (Shahzor), one tractor-trolley, 25 cattle, two pistols and several bullets from the accused. The criminals were wanted by the police in 11 cases of cattle theft and dacoity. According to preliminary investigation, the accused admitted committing 17 theft and robberies.