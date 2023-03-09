UrduPoint.com

11-member Foreign Service Academy Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :An 11-member delegation of the 29th Advanced Diplomatic Course organized by the Foreign Service Academy called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

The delegation comprised foreign service trainee diplomats from friendly countries including Bulgaria, Kenya, Maldives, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, talking to the delegation, said Pakistan has close and cordial relations with their countries, adding that Pakistan supports concrete measures to promote close cooperation with friendly countries in various fields including industry, agriculture, information technology and human resource development.

He said Pakistan is currently facing various challenges including the economic recession due to recent flash floods. He said that the government is taking every step to ensure good governance to improve the quality of life of the common man.

The Governor Punjab said Pakistan is a peaceful country and many foreign students are studying under scholarships in Pakistani universities.

He said that the Foreign Service Academy is an important institution with global reach, adding it has trained more than three thousand diplomats, half of whom are foreign diplomats. "I hope your course at the academy will help you hone your diplomatic skills," he said.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also answered the questions.

