(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) An 11-member Malaysian delegation arrived here at the world-renowned Takht Bhai archaeological site amid fool-proof security arrangements by the District Police.

The place of Takht Bhai is among the UNESCO world heritage sites dud to its as a historical and cultural importance.

DSP Takht Bhai Circle, Shakeel Khan supervised the security arrangements of the delegation.

The Malaysian delegation highly appreciated the security measures taken by the district police and said that they felt complete secure and enjoyed the pleasant environment during their visit.

The delegation acknowledged the importance of the historical place of Takht Bhai and described the visit as a memorable one.

The District Police spokesman said that the Mardan Police would continue to give top priority to the security of foreign tourists and local visitors in order to promote tourism at historical places.

APP/rnr