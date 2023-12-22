11-member team appointed to monitor election campaigns in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) An 11-member team has been appointed to monitor the election campaigns of political parties and candidates during the upcoming general elections in the district.

According to notification issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Additional Deputy Commissioner Ahad Yousaf has been appointed as the District Monitoring Officer(DMO) for Dera Ismail Khan district.

Other members of the team included Tehsil Municipal Officer Paharpur Hamidullah Khan and Principal Government High school Paniala Nawab Khan for PK-111, Dera Ismail Khan-I, Executive Engineer Irrigation Paharpur Division Muhammad Rizwan and Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Faheem Nawaz Khan for PK-112 Dera Ismail Khan II.

Similarly, Deputy Controller Examinations of Gomal University Muhammad Irfan Khan and Tehsil Municipal Officer Dera Muhammad Ajmal Khan have been appointed as monitoring officers for PK-113 Dera Ismail Khan III.

For PK-114 Dera Ismail Khan IV, District Health Officer Dr. Mahmood Jan and Assistant Accountant Sher Wahab while Secretary of the Dera education board Muhammad Rahman and Assistant Finance Officer Qudratullah Khan to monitor election campaign for Pk 115, Dera Ismail Khan-V.

These officers would monitor election campaigns of political parties and candidates in their respective Constituencies in light of code of conduct notified by the election commission in this regard.

