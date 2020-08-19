11 members of family stabbed to death in Panu Aqil

(@FahadShabbir)

PANU AQIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Eleven members of a family, including six women and five children, were stabbed to death in Panu Aqil on Wednesday, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Sammo, the suspect who happened the head of the family, has been arrested along with his three sons.

Among the victims were the accused's wife, four daughters, three sons, daughter-in-law and grand-daughter and grandson.

The police said the accused slaughtered the women and children with a knife. Police had shifted the bodies of all the deceased to the hospital for postmortem.