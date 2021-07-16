11 milk sellers arrested over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar on Friday arrested 11 milk sellers over violation of the official rate of milk and over charging of consumers.

District administration Peshawar has launched crackdown on profiteering milk sellers and checking their shops on daily basis.

In connections with the crackdown,the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on milk shops on Dalazak & Charsadda Roads and some localities inside the city.

During checking,he arrested 11 milk sellers on overcharging of consumers and registered cases against them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that all necessary steps were being taken for provision of cheap and quality edibles to people and for the purpose the officers of district administration were consecutively visiting bazaars to ensure the implementation of official prices in letter and spirit.