1.1 million dozes for protection of corona virus arriving in Pakistan:Dr Faisal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is bringing some ten lakh(10,00,000), dozes for protection of corona virus to Pakistan.

The dozes for protection of corona virus is arriving in this country in next few days, he said in an interview with a private television channel. "One hundred thousand (one lakh), dozes has been arranged from China also reaching here, " he said.

The government has set the criteria to register the people of above fifty year of age for vaccination, he added.

The third wave of COVID-19, was more lethal than the previous, he observed. Replying to a question about reaction of vaccine, he said there had been reports of reaction but these people are aged.

In order to avert the lethal affects of third wave, he said the government has made all necessary measures for availability of vaccine in the hospitals. To another question, the SAPM said that private companies are going to import the vaccine and in next few days, the dozes would also be available in the market.