1.1 million saplings to be planted in district Abbottabad: ADC Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast 1.1 million saplings would be planted in district Abbottabad while 9 million plants have been distributed from nurseries, during the current afforestation drive.

While chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan directed to start the plantation drive in the district from Friday 12th February while saplings have been provided to all concerned departments according to their demands.

The meeting was informed that 9 million plants have been distributed from nurseries.

ADC said that to utilize all available resources to make the drive successful.

He said that Abbottabad has a different environment where plants and forests are playing their role to make it prominent and attractive for the tourists,adding that the plantation would make it more striking and it would eradicate the pollution.

He said that plantations drive should be a focus on the upper areas of the district, urban areas and barren lands.

ADC urged the masses to support the drive and participate in the plantation in their respective areas, "we all have to make this district more beautiful and attractive and have to plant more and more trees," he added.

In the meeting Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bhawrana, Settlement Officer Syed Abas Shah, officials from Agriculture, Health, education, Local Government, Oqaf, TMAs, Livestock, sports, Social Welfare, Civil Defense and district administration staff was also present.