1.1 million saplings to be planted in Rawalpindi

Under clean and Green Pakistan campaign about 1.1 million saplings would be planted to make Rawalpindi city free from pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Under clean and Green Pakistan campaign about 1.1 million saplings would be planted to make Rawalpindi city free from pollution.

All-out efforts are being made to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of civil society, defence and health departments as well as educational institutions during the campaign, Divisional Forest Officer Yasir Masood told APP.

Forest Officer Yasir Masood informed that efforts were being made to achieve the set target. He said a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation has been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation.

He said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which will be inspected by the senior forest officers.

According to the forest department a total 1.1 million saplings would be planted in Rawalpindi. He further said that to achieve the target special instructions had been given to all officials concerned.