11 more corona cases registered in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :About 11 new patients were tested positive of coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11743 on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 143866 people were screened for the virus till July 31, out of which 11 more were reported positive.

As many as 10130 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.