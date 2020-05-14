UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Matiari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:17 PM

11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiari

The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 45 as 11 more patients were tested positive in Matiari district on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 45 as 11 more patients were tested positive in Matiari district on Thursday.

According to a report, 11 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

Two patients had lost their lives in the district while more than 40 active patients were under treatment at isolation wards and in home isolation, officials said.

The district administration also appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as precautionary measure to contain further spread of COVD-19 in the district.� �

Related Topics

Matiari Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACCIC members praise National Creative Relief Prog ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan's Gov't Aims to Develop, Improve Ties With A ..

4 minutes ago

'A little boring' - pro golf returns without fans ..

4 minutes ago

NAB strongly believes in "Zero Corruption, 100% De ..

7 minutes ago

'A lot of regrets' - tennis star Osaka says shynes ..

4 minutes ago

US Set No Conditions for Sudan's Removal From List ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.