11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiari

The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 45 as 11 more patients were tested positive in Matiari district on Thursday

According to a report, 11 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

Two patients had lost their lives in the district while more than 40 active patients were under treatment at isolation wards and in home isolation, officials said.

The district administration also appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as precautionary measure to contain further spread of COVD-19 in the district.� �