11 More Deaths, 443 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:10 PM

11 more deaths, 443 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 11 lives in the last 24 hours and 443 new virus cases were reported across the province on Monday, taking the death toll to 4,747 in the province.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 157,796.

The P&SHD confirmed that 248 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Nankana Sahib, three in Sheikhupura, two in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, four in Gujranwala, one in Hafizabad, eight in Mandi Bahauddin, seven in Sialkot,19 in Gujrat, 41 in Faisalabad, 10 in Jhang, five in Toba Tek Singh, 15 in Chineot, four in Sargodha,one in Bhakkar, six in Multan, one in Vehari, 12 in Lodharan, one in Khanewal, five in Dera Ghazi Khan, 14 in Layyah, 15 in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar,12 in Rahimyar Khan, one in Okara and one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,934,300 tests for COVID-19 so far while 142,989 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

