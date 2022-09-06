11 more deaths due to monsoon catastrophe: NDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The unprecedented torrential monsoon rains across the country on Tuesday inflicted further lives and property losses as the 11 more people perished in past 24 hours that took the total death count in various incidents to 1,325 and 12,703 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The heavy rains and flash floods caused 11 deaths in Sindh province including a man in Dadu, two women and six Children in Kashmore and two children in Mirpurkhas. It added that the segregated data of nine individuals was still awaited from Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh.

There was no incident or loss to report Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In Balochistan M-8 was blocked as the route of 100 – 140 kilometers (Km) was blocked due to land sliding in 24 Km section of Wangu hills.

In KP, N-95 was blocked as the route (Madyan) between Behrain - Ashrait (20km) and Laikot-Kalam section (8 km) was blocked due to debris. At the N-50, the road was opened for traffic except breached section of Sagu bridge and preparation of approaches on both sides of Sagu bridge was in process.

In Sindh, N-55, Meher Johi Canal to Khairpur Nathan Shah was submerged and road was closed.

The massive torrential rains have damaged 1,688,005 houses, 5735 km roads, 246 bridges and killed 750,481 livestock animals.

The report highlighted that scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls was expected over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that weak monsooncurrents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country which subsequently caused rain-wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Northern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK from Sep 3rd (Saturday) to Sep 6th (Tuesday).