11 More Diagnosed Covid Positive In District

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 09:00 PM

11 more diagnosed Covid positive in district

As many as 11 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the Rawalpindi district, with six belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Rawal town, and one each from Gujjar Khan, Kahutta and Potohar town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 11 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the Rawalpindi district, with six belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Rawal town, and one each from Gujjar Khan, Kahutta and Potohar town.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday, four confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including two in the Institute of Urology and one in the Fauji Foundation and Bilal Hospital.

The report updated that two patients were stable, and two were on double oxygen support. "As many as 6,547,701 people, including 44,704 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,692 samples were collected, out of which 1,681 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent.

