11 more die of Corona, as 509 new cases reported in KP

As many as eleven more people died of Coronavirus while 509 new positive cases were reported from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as eleven more people died of Coronavirus while 509 new positive cases were reported from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours.

According to health department's updates on Monday, with eleven more deaths, total tally reached to 4679 while the total number of number of active and overall Corona cases to 7076 and 153134 respectively.

During the same period 338 patients also recovered from the disease that has climbed the number of recovered persons to 141379.

A total of 8009 tests were conducted during the period that climbed the total number of Corona tests in the province to 2498468.

According to updates, the highest number of Corona cases have been reported Hazara division that was stood at 176 with 77 cases in Abbottabad, 69 in Haripur, 20 in Mansehra and 10 fresh cases in Battagaram districts respectively. No Corona case has been reported four other districts of the region.

Second highest number of new cases was reported from Peshawar division. Wherein 137 cases have been reported with 106 from district Peshawar with 15 and 12 cases were reported from Nowshera and Mohmand districts and two each cases from Charsadda and Khyber districts.

Furthermore, 75 cases have been reported from nine districts of Malakand division with highest 23 cases in Swat, followed by 19 cases in district Malakand and thirteen in Dir Upper. Some cases have also been reported from other districts including Buner, Dir Lower, Shangla, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper and Bajaur.

Similarly, 62 cases have been reported from Kohat Division with divisional headquarters Kohat atop with 29 cases while 21 and 12 cases in Karak and Hangu respectively. No Corona case has been reported from Kurram and Orakzai districts.

Meanwhile, 35 Corona cases have been reported from D.I. Khan Division, 23 from Mardan and only one case from Bannu division respectively.