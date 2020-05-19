UrduPoint.com
11 More Die With Coronavirus In KP, Toll Climbs To 345

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

The death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 345 after 11 more deaths have been reported across the province on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 345 after 11 more deaths have been reported across the province on Tuesday.

The health department said that 324 more coronavirus patients had been identified after which the tally of affected people reached to to 6,554.

As many as seven more deaths are reported in Peshawar, two in Abbottabad and one each in Nowshera and Bajaur.

Total active cases in the province are 4151 and so far 44,354 tests have been conducted.

