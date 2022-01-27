UrduPoint.com

11 More Judges Of District Courts Islamabad Tested Corona Positive

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 08:21 PM

11 more judges of District Courts Islamabad tested corona positive

Several court rooms were sealed at the East and West courts buildings as 11 more judges and 51 staff members of the District Courts Islamabad were tested positive for the COVID-19 on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Several court rooms were sealed at the East and West courts buildings as 11 more judges and 51 staff members of the District Courts Islamabad were tested positive for the COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Superintendent-West told APP that the infected people were sent on five days leave.

"We have also disinfected the court rooms and offices from where the positive cases appear." Some 44 staff members of the East Courts, including eight judges, were tested positive for the COVID-19 on January 22, and five of the judges had resumed duties after testing negative, he said.

Similarly, he said, 10 judges and 42 staff members of the West Courts were also tested corona positive on that day.

Related Topics

Islamabad January From Court

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Denies Claims He Approved Animal Evac ..

UK's Johnson Denies Claims He Approved Animal Evacuation From Afghanistan

21 seconds ago
 Admin clears all link roads of Murree to facilitat ..

Admin clears all link roads of Murree to facilitate residents

23 seconds ago
 US Calls on Russia to Stop Backing Alleged Repress ..

US Calls on Russia to Stop Backing Alleged Repressive Acts in Chechnya - State D ..

26 seconds ago
 Shooting Erupts Between Kyrgyz, Tajik Border Force ..

Shooting Erupts Between Kyrgyz, Tajik Border Forces - Bishkek

27 seconds ago
 Exeter Chiefs to end Native American branding

Exeter Chiefs to end Native American branding

4 minutes ago
 Six migrants drown off Tunisia, 30 missing

Six migrants drown off Tunisia, 30 missing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>