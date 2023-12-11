11 more marriage halls sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The district government sealed 9 more marriage halls and arrested 13 caterers besides imposing heavy fines during the last 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday that assistant commissioners and other admin officers launched a vigorous campaign against violations of the One-Dish and Marriage Act across the district.

They inspected 2,572 marriage halls and marquees and found violations at 190 sites from where they nabbed 22 accused and imposed a total fine of Rs.

14.448 million on them besides getting cases registered against 50 accused, he added.

Responding to a question, the spokesman said that the admin officers inspected 105 marriage halls in the district during last 12 hours and found violations at 11 sites. Therefore, they sealed the premises of 11 marriage halls in addition to arresting 13 accused.

The officers also imposed a total fine Rs.800,000 on the accused besides getting cases registered against them, he added.