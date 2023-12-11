Open Menu

11 More Marriage Halls Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 06:35 PM

11 more marriage halls sealed

The district government sealed 9 more marriage halls and arrested 13 caterers besides imposing heavy fines during the last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The district government sealed 9 more marriage halls and arrested 13 caterers besides imposing heavy fines during the last 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday that assistant commissioners and other admin officers launched a vigorous campaign against violations of the One-Dish and Marriage Act across the district.

They inspected 2,572 marriage halls and marquees and found violations at 190 sites from where they nabbed 22 accused and imposed a total fine of Rs.

14.448 million on them besides getting cases registered against 50 accused, he added.

Responding to a question, the spokesman said that the admin officers inspected 105 marriage halls in the district during last 12 hours and found violations at 11 sites. Therefore, they sealed the premises of 11 marriage halls in addition to arresting 13 accused.

The officers also imposed a total fine Rs.800,000 on the accused besides getting cases registered against them, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage From Government Million

Recent Stories

Politicians, Int'l law experts strongly deplore In ..

Politicians, Int'l law experts strongly deplore Indian SC verdict on IIOJK speci ..

14 minutes ago
 Bike thief gang busted in Sargodha

Bike thief gang busted in Sargodha

14 minutes ago
 IT education imperative for youths: DC

IT education imperative for youths: DC

14 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown schedule

FESCO shutdown schedule

14 minutes ago
 Advanced breast cancer cases declining amidst ongo ..

Advanced breast cancer cases declining amidst ongoing awareness campaign: Begum ..

14 minutes ago
 Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

17 minutes ago
Development in education inevitable: Commissioner

Development in education inevitable: Commissioner

17 minutes ago
 Superb Girona stun champions Barca to lead La Liga

Superb Girona stun champions Barca to lead La Liga

17 minutes ago
 Bashir among uncapped trio in England Test squad f ..

Bashir among uncapped trio in England Test squad for India tour

17 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on solid waste management

DC chairs meeting on solid waste management

17 minutes ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to sack key m ..

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to sack key ministers over graft claims: re ..

10 minutes ago
 CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan