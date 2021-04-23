UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 More Patients Died, 855 New Cases Emerged

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

11 more patients died, 855 new cases emerged

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Sharing COVID situation report, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said with heavy heart that 11 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 4587 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,786 tests were conducted overnight which detected 855 cases that constituted 6.6 percent detection rate, said the statement released here on Friday.

He added that so far 3,537,283 tests have been conducted against which eight percent or 276,669 cases were detected.

The CM said that 329 more patients recovered overnight.

He added that so far 261,871 patients have recovered that constituted 94.6 percent recovery rate.

Murad Shah said that currently 10,211 patients were under treatment, of them 9,716 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centers and 486 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 446 patients was stated to be critical, of them 48 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the chief minister out of 855 new cases, 410 have been detected from Karachi- 210 from East, 76 Central, 68 South, 21 Malir, 18 Korangi and 17 West. Hyderabad has 94 cases, Matiari 31, Ghotki 28, Sukkur 26, Khairpur and Shikarpur 16 each, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot 15 each, Dadu 12, Shaheed benazirabad 11, Sanghar 10, Larkana nine, Kambar and Sujawal eight each, Tando Mohammad Khan seven, Badin six, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar five each, Jacobabad three, Jamshoro, and Kashmore two each.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

1 hour ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

1 hour ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

2 hours ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

1 hour ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.