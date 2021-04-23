11 more patients died, 855 new cases emerged

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Sharing COVID situation report, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said with heavy heart that 11 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 4587 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,786 tests were conducted overnight which detected 855 cases that constituted 6.6 percent detection rate, said the statement released here on Friday.

He added that so far 3,537,283 tests have been conducted against which eight percent or 276,669 cases were detected.

The CM said that 329 more patients recovered overnight.

He added that so far 261,871 patients have recovered that constituted 94.6 percent recovery rate.

Murad Shah said that currently 10,211 patients were under treatment, of them 9,716 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centers and 486 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 446 patients was stated to be critical, of them 48 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the chief minister out of 855 new cases, 410 have been detected from Karachi- 210 from East, 76 Central, 68 South, 21 Malir, 18 Korangi and 17 West. Hyderabad has 94 cases, Matiari 31, Ghotki 28, Sukkur 26, Khairpur and Shikarpur 16 each, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot 15 each, Dadu 12, Shaheed benazirabad 11, Sanghar 10, Larkana nine, Kambar and Sujawal eight each, Tando Mohammad Khan seven, Badin six, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar five each, Jacobabad three, Jamshoro, and Kashmore two each.