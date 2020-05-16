11 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 559 as 11 new cases has been reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 559 as 11 new cases has been reported in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to Sindh Health Department data received here on Friday, out of 559 confirmed coronavirus cases, ,more than 254 affected persons have so far been recovered while 202 were still active patients.

The provincial health department officials informed that majority of active patients were under isolation at their residences while rest of them were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of total 559 confirmed cases, more than 254 recovered persons have been discharged from isolation wards while 19 patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said.