11 More Shopping Malls Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :As many as 11 more shopping malls were sealed while 7 persons were arrested from public places on charge of violation of anti-corona SOPs during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that a fine of Rs 63,500 was also imposed on the violators in addition to issuing them strict warning that they would be sent behind bars if they again violated the SOPs.

Giving some details, he said that during last 64 days, 2130 shopping malls, plaza, restaurants, wedding halls, private schools, offices and bus stands were sealed and a fine of Rs 34.21 million was imposed on the violators.

Similarly, 132 passenger vehicles were impounded while 952 persons were arrested during this period as they were roaming in the streets and at public places without face masks, he added.

