UrduPoint.com

11 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 11:24 PM

11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

As many as 11 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,675 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 11 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,675 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,343,046 people were screened for the virus till January 12 out of which 11 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 33264 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan January Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FDE, Education Ministry jointly launch 'Lighter Ba ..

FDE, Education Ministry jointly launch 'Lighter Bag' initiative

1 minute ago
 Brent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since N ..

Brent Crude Tops $85 Per Barrel First Time Since November 10

1 minute ago
 Russian Military on NATO Dialogue: Limitation of M ..

Russian Military on NATO Dialogue: Limitation of Military Activities in Europe K ..

1 minute ago
 US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace s ..

US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace since June 1982: govt

1 minute ago
 S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing p ..

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing pot at presidency

15 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China l ..

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.