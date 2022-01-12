11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 11 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,675 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 11 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,675 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,343,046 people were screened for the virus till January 12 out of which 11 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 33264 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.