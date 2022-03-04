UrduPoint.com

11 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 09:26 PM

As many as 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,049 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 107 while 28,100 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 19 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 7 at DHQ Hospital and 5 at General Hospital. He further said that 77 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

