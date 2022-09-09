UrduPoint.com

11 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 187 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 69 while 29,229 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 8 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 61 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Almost 90% of German Companies Say Shortage of Ski ..

Almost 90% of German Companies Say Shortage of Skilled Workforce a Concern - Pol ..

54 seconds ago
 White House Says 'Long Way to Go' Before Biden May ..

White House Says 'Long Way to Go' Before Biden May Encounter Putin at G20

56 seconds ago
 ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests three f ..

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests three from Karachi, Sukkur

57 seconds ago
 Ruarts Foundation Opens Exhibition of Upcycled Scu ..

Ruarts Foundation Opens Exhibition of Upcycled Sculptures in Moscow

58 seconds ago
 Biden Declares Days of Prayer, Remembrance for 21s ..

Biden Declares Days of Prayer, Remembrance for 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terror A ..

1 minute ago
 At UN, Pakistan stresses for defeating terrorism b ..

At UN, Pakistan stresses for defeating terrorism by addressing its root causes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.