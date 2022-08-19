11 more test positive for COVID-19 in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 11 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,477.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 43,878 from Rawalpindi and 3,599 from other districts.

Among the new cases, four arrived from Rawal town, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Potohar town and one from Taxila and Islamabad.

"Presently, 120 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while two are on ventilators in critical condition at Benazir Bhutto Hospital ", the report added.

The report further said that 6,997,249 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,513 samples were collected, out of which 1,502 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.72 per cent.