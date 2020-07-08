11 more tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :There is also an uninterrupted spike in novel corona virus COVID-19 cases in Attock as eleven more were tested positive on Tuesday, Health department officials told media, with the appearance of 11 new cases of novel corona virus Covid-19 during the last 24 hours in Attock district, the number of confirmed cases increased to 466.

The district focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi has informed that among these 11 new positive patients, three belongs to Attock city; seven to Hazro and one belong to Fatehjang. He informed that that number of active patients in the district also rises to 298. Niazi added that the number of suspected cases also raised in the district to 3608 while screening of as many as 7189 persons have also been carried out so far in which as many as 2847 were tested negative.

He said that the result of as many as 295 suspects of the area is awaited. He said that at present as many as ten positive patients are under treatment at different hospitals among them two are critical.

He said that out of 466 positive patients as many as 152 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while as many as 298 patients were recovered so far. He said that safe burial of as many as 48 suspected and positive patients who were died in various other districts were also carried out in the district so far.