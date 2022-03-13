11 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 11 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 934 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 81 while 28,192 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 19 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 5 at DHQ Hospital and one at General Hospital. He further said that 29 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.