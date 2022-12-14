11 mother and child hospitals being built in Punjab: minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that 11 mother and child hospitals were being built in province.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that 11 mother and child hospitals were being built in province.

Chairing a meeting at the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare here, she said that lives of thousands of mothers and children would be saved after completion of these hospitals. Dr Yasmin said a state-of-the-art mother and child hospital with 200 beds was being built in Mianwali also, and instructed the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to complete the hospital on time.

Accompanied by Health Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik, she reviewed the progress on the mother and child hospital Mianwali.

The health minister said that the mother and child emergency had been made fully functional at Gangaram Hospital Lahore.

Health Secretary Dr Arshad Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali and IDAP officers gave a detailed briefing to the ministers.

Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad, Additional Secretary Development Sajjad Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Development Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi and IDAP officers also participated.