11 narcotics dealers arrested

SWABI, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) ::Police during crackdown on narcotics arrested 11 persons involved in narcotics business and recovered 12 kilograms drugs from their possession in last 24 hours, said police on Saturday.

The narcotics eradication teams started search operation on narcotics dealers in different areas of the district to clear the society from this menace and to save the future of youth.

The teams raided on different points and also checked suspected vehicles and recovered 11.951kg hashish, 1.255kg ice and 0.145kg heroin from their possession and arrested them.