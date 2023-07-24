Open Menu

11 Netted For Carrying Illegal Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

11 netted for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 11 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and dagger from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Airport police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Musawar Ali, 01 dagger was recovered from Waqas Ahmed and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Faisal.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed Ramzan and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

While conducting raid Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Kashif and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Usman and 01 pistol 30 bore was also recovered from Shahzad.

Following operation, Jatali police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Nauman.

Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Rizwan and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Sharaft.

Rawat Police recovered 01 knife from Waleed.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against possessing illegal arms.

Related Topics

Police Progress From Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Ba ..

Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans after Bawaal's success with Varun Dhaw ..

6 minutes ago
 Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO u ..

Goodbye to blue bird  as Elon Musk, Twitter CEO unveil 'X' Logo

17 minutes ago
 Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the ..

Emirati talent comprise 81% of participants at the 2023 Startup Dojo youth incub ..

23 minutes ago
 Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licenc ..

Ajman witnesses 14% surge in new commercial licences in H1 2023

23 minutes ago
 No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, s ..

No power hike for consumers using upto200 units, says PM

35 minutes ago
 RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchang ..

RTA opens surface junction under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

38 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent o ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives The Regent of Pahang

38 minutes ago
 Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

1 hour ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan