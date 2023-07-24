11 netted for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 11 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition and dagger from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Airport police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Musawar Ali, 01 dagger was recovered from Waqas Ahmed and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Faisal.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police nabbed Ramzan and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

While conducting raid Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Kashif and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Usman and 01 pistol 30 bore was also recovered from Shahzad.

Following operation, Jatali police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Nauman.

Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Rizwan and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Sharaft.

Rawat Police recovered 01 knife from Waleed.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against possessing illegal arms.