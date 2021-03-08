11 new cases of COVID-19 tested positive in district Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Eleven more people of Abbottabad Monday were tested COVID-19 positive where a total number of cases reached 93.

According to the health department during the second wave of Coronavirus total of 3527 Coronavirus cases have been tested positive where 3290 have been recovered.

All-new active Coronavirus cases patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while some of the patients were house quarantined.

A total number of 47283 Coronavirus tests have been conducted in district Abbottabad where 42260 were negative, 3426 were positive, 756 awaited and 691 were inconclusive.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 289 places including 142 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 133 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

The COVID-19 sampling breakup of educational institutions of the district showed that the health department conducted Coronavirus tests in 240 educational institutions where 15479 tests were conducted, 627 Coronavirus positive were reported, 3759 teachers were also screened while 11720 were screened.

Like other parts of the country district Abbottabad also received the Coronavirus vaccine which was provided to health care workers.