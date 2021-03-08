UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 New Cases Of COVID-19 Tested Positive In District Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

11 new cases of COVID-19 tested positive in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Eleven more people of Abbottabad Monday were tested COVID-19 positive where a total number of cases reached 93.

According to the health department during the second wave of Coronavirus total of 3527 Coronavirus cases have been tested positive where 3290 have been recovered.

All-new active Coronavirus cases patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while some of the patients were house quarantined.

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases was 3527 where 3290 patients have been recovered and 144 have been expired.

A total number of 47283 Coronavirus tests have been conducted in district Abbottabad where 42260 were negative, 3426 were positive, 756 awaited and 691 were inconclusive.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 289 places including 142 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 133 educational institutions and 21 offices and commercial buildings.

The COVID-19 sampling breakup of educational institutions of the district showed that the health department conducted Coronavirus tests in 240 educational institutions where 15479 tests were conducted, 627 Coronavirus positive were reported, 3759 teachers were also screened while 11720 were screened.

Like other parts of the country district Abbottabad also received the Coronavirus vaccine which was provided to health care workers.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

27 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

57 seconds ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

1 minute ago

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

31 minutes ago

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

38 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.