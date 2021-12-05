11 new cases of dengue reported in KP: Health Department Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 11 new cases of dengue virus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department told APP here on Sunday.

He said so far 10,518 dengue cases have been reported across the province and the number of dengue victims in the province so far is 10.

There are 28 active dengue cases in the province, he confirmed.

He said in the last 24 hours, 31 dengue patients have recovered while the highest number of 9 dengue cases were reported from Peshawar.

The health official said that at present 15 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the province with 11 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital.