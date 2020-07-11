11 New Cases Reported Positive For COVID-19 In Tharparkar
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 07:15 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Around 11 new cases have been reported positive for COVID-19 taking count to 466 in district Tharparkar. District health department confirmed on Saturday that new cases have been locally transmitted including 7 in Diplo and its suburbs while 4 were emerged in Chelhaar.
Health official said that out of 466 patients 158 had so far been recovered while 308 were isolated at homes.