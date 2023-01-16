UrduPoint.com

11 New Corona Cases Reported In 24 Hours: NIH

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

11 new Corona cases reported in 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Health officials on Monday said that 11 new Coronavirus cases were reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.36 percent while 14 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

3,085 Covid-19 tests were conducted nationwide. 790 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which four cases were confirmed with a ratio of 0.51 %, while 240 tests were conducted in Rawalpindi out of which one case was reported confirmed with a ratio of 0.42%. 100 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which one case was reported as positive with a ratio of 1.00% and 190 tests were conducted in Karachi out of which one case was reported positive with a ratio of 0.53%.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He said that the situation was completely under control and asked to avoid listening to rumors. He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country's population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

