11 New Coronavirus Cases In Karachi, Sindh-wide Tally Rises To 440

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:06 PM

11 new coronavirus cases in Karachi, Sindh-wide tally rises to 440

The Sindh health department on Friday said that 19 new cases of COVID19 were reported in Sindh including 11 new cases of local transmission in Karachi, one new case of local transmission in Hyderabad and seven new cases in Pilgrims from Iran in Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh health department on Friday said that 19 new cases of COVID19 were reported in Sindh including 11 new cases of local transmission in Karachi, one new case of local transmission in Hyderabad and seven new cases in Pilgrims from Iran in Larkana.

A spokesperson of the Sindh health department said that now total tally of Karachi had reached the figure 164 among 440 confirmed cases in Sindh.

Total 13 patients have fully recovered in Karachi and one in Hyderabad, while 153 are under treatment.

