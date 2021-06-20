UrduPoint.com
11 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Sun 20th June 2021

11 new COVID-19 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 11 patients were reported Covid positive during last 24 hours in the district including two from Rawal Town, two from Potohar town, six from Rawalpindi Cantt, and one from Attock.

"Presently 35 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including six admitted in Holy Family Hospital, seven in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,13 in Institute of Urology, eight in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Hearts International Hospital".

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, for covid patients were on a ventilator,11 on oxygen, and 20 in stable condition.

District Health Authority updated that so far 590,347 people including 30,013 health workers and 560,334 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said only one patient has died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours in the district.

