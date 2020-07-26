11 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) : July 26 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir detected 11 fresh positive COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours raising tally to 2034 on Sunday, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A total of 1449 patients out of total 2034 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Sunday night The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 11 new cases in AJK – which include 07 in Muzaffarabad. 02 in Bhimbher and one each in Rawalakot and Haveili districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 49 persons lives across AJK include 18 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher, 02 Sudhanoti, 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 536 patients tested positive, 487 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 49 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 436 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the State Health Authorities a total of 24892 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 2034 positive cases detected across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Sunday a total of 21945 persons were tested negative of the COVID-19.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers were constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.