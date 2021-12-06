11 new dengue cases reported in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Eleven new dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last 24 hours, said the health department on Sunday.

With 11 new cases, the total number of dengue cases has reached to 10,529 in the province.

However, the number of active cases are only 23. So far ,10 persons have been died of the dengue. No new death is reported during the last 24 hours.

16 patients have been recovered reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 10496.