11 new roads approved for Bhakkar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved the construction and repair of 11 roads in Bhakkar district, with an estimated cost of Rs. 643.8 million.

The approval was granted during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan, held in his conference room on Saturday.

The session was attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan, Superintending Engineer Highways Rana Muhammad Ali, and officers from the Planning & Development, Agriculture, and food departments.

The Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar, Muhammad Ashraf, along with the Deputy Director Development and Executive Engineer Highways Bhakkar, participated via video link.

The committee was informed that the schemes were finalized with mutual consensus among sugar mill representatives, farmers, and relevant departments. The roadworks aim to facilitate sugarcane farmers in transporting their crops to the mills more efficiently.

Commissioner Jahazeb Awan emphasized ensuring transparency, timely completion, and high-quality standards in all construction activities. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ashraf also shared details of proposed schemes by various departments for the upcoming fiscal year.