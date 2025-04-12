11 New Roads Approved For Bhakkar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has approved the construction and repair of 11 roads in Bhakkar district, with an estimated cost of Rs. 643.8 million.
The approval was granted during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan, held in his conference room on Saturday.
The session was attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan, Superintending Engineer Highways Rana Muhammad Ali, and officers from the Planning & Development, Agriculture, and food departments.
The Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar, Muhammad Ashraf, along with the Deputy Director Development and Executive Engineer Highways Bhakkar, participated via video link.
The committee was informed that the schemes were finalized with mutual consensus among sugar mill representatives, farmers, and relevant departments. The roadworks aim to facilitate sugarcane farmers in transporting their crops to the mills more efficiently.
Commissioner Jahazeb Awan emphasized ensuring transparency, timely completion, and high-quality standards in all construction activities. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ashraf also shared details of proposed schemes by various departments for the upcoming fiscal year.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM2 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood2 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death2 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal2 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis2 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran2 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML4 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide4 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks4 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins4 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards4 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP4 hours ago