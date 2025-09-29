Open Menu

11 New Roads Approved For Karak: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Major (R) Sajjad Barkwal, has announced approval of 11 new roads for various areas of District Karak.

During a detailed visit to the project sites in his constituency on Monday, Minister Sajjad Barkwal met with local elders and party workers. He discussed transparency, quality, and the impact of these development schemes on the region.

The approved projects include, Ashraf Khan Road (Ahmed Wala to New Abadi Amberi Kalla), Ahmed Wala Agricultural Farm to Indus Highway (via New Tor Dhund), Bhangi Kalla Road, Saikot Shekhan Shobli Banda Road, New Bogara Road, Ahmedabad Khojki Road to Aral Banda Road, Amberi Kalla Algadda Road, Main Surti Kalla Road, Chaman Abad to Surti Kalla Road, Dabar Hospital to Tanga Zani Road and Babul Khel to Masti Korona Road.

The minister stated that these projects are a reflection of the government’s commitment to public welfare and prosperity.

He emphasized that the new roads will improve travel facilities, boost the local economy, enhance agricultural activities, ensure timely access to markets for farm produce, provide easier travel to educational institutions, and enable quick access to healthcare for patients.

